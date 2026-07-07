"When I took the mock exams earlier this year, I had a clear sense of my level. For content-heavy subjects such as physics, chemistry, and biology, I relied on lectures, videos, and class notes, and I regularly approached my teachers whenever I needed support. Honestly, these results are the culmination of two years of hard work. I aimed to do my best on nearly all my assignments because it truly makes a significant difference. I’m very pleased with my performance, as it reflects steady, consistent effort.."