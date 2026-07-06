UAE students beat global averages in IB results despite exam cancellations

Meet the UAE students who achieved the world's highest IB Diploma score of 45 points
Dubai: Several schools in the UAE have reported strong International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results, with some students achieving perfect scores, following a final academic year disrupted by regional conflict.
Exams were cancelled across the UAE and wider Gulf after the US-Israel-Iran war caused widespread disruption. In place of standard examinations, the International Baccalaureate applied its Non-Exam Contingency Measure (NECM), an alternative grading system used to assess candidates. Schools received results last evening, with many students attending in person to collect their result letters.
Innoventures Education said the IB schools under its umbrella - Dubai International Academy–Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy–Al Barsha and Raffles World Academy, recorded a 100 per cent pass rate and a group average of 35.8 points. The group added that students secured more than $15 million in university scholarships and received offers from a number of leading universities.
Four students achieved the maximum 45 points, a score reached by fewer than 0.1 per cent of IB Diploma candidates worldwide. A further six students scored 44 points, and 60 students across the cohort achieved 40 points or above.
Graduates from the Class of 2026 have received offers from institutions including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, the University of Pennsylvania and McGill University.
At GEMS Education, 611 students across eight schools completed the Diploma Programme, achieving an average score of 35 points and a 99 per cent pass rate, above last year's global averages of 31 points and 81 per cent. A further 78 students across three schools completed the Career-related Programme (CP), all of whom passed. The CP combines academic study with career-focused learning intended to prepare students for higher education and employment.
The strongest-performing GEMS schools this year were:
GEMS Wellington International School – average DP score of 37
GEMS Modern Academy – average DP score of 35
GEMS Dubai American Academy, GEMS American Academy–Abu Dhabi, GEMS World Academy–Dubai and Al Khaleej International School – each averaged 34
Across the group, GEMS Education's pass rate rose from 92 to 99 per cent, while its average Diploma score increased from 34 to 35 points.
Four students achieved the top score of 45 points: Nour Bilal Al Husseini, Kane Simpson, Aadit Chandrani and Arnav Jayaswal.
“Seeing my final IB results feels almost unreal because I spent so long imagining this day, and now it's finally here. I feel incredibly relieved and proud, but there's also a part of me that's looking back at all the ordinary school days, the laughter, the challenges and the memories that made these years so special. It feels like closing a chapter of my life that I'll always look back on with a smile," Al Husseini, said.
For Simpson, the achievement was as much about community as it was about grades: "The IBDP was both challenging and rewarding, and I could not have done it without the support of the DIA community. I'm grateful for the guidance from my teachers and staff, who made this achievement possible."
"The IBDP was challenging yet deeply rewarding. DIA's dedicated teachers, strong support systems and constant guidance gave us every opportunity to succeed and grow throughout the journey” Chandrani, said.
Jayaswal, meanwhile, reflected on the personal growth the programme brought him. “Beginning and completing my IB journey at DIA has given me unforgettable memories, both academically and personally.”
Marissa Haydar, who scored 44 points, offered a different perspective on what success looked like this year. “Looking back, the IBDP taught me that success is often built quietly, through consistency, patience, and the choice to keep trying even when things feel uncertain. I am grateful for the growth this journey brought me, not only academically but also in the way I learned to trust myself and approach challenges with more confidence. I am thankful to my teachers, friends, and especially my parents for supporting me in ways I will always appreciate. I leave RWA proud of what I have achieved, grateful for the people who helped me get here, and ready to carry these lessons into the next chapter."
Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said the results reflected more than academic ability. “This year's results are a testament to the resilience, determination and character of our students. They have navigated challenges with courage and emerged stronger, proving that success is built not only on academic ability but also on perseverance and purpose. We are immensely proud of the Class of 2026 and look forward to seeing the meaningful impact they will make in the world,” Bhojani, said.
For Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, pointed out the massive improve in the Gems schools results. “This has been a standout year for GEMS' International Baccalaureate students. Our pass rate has risen from 92% to 99%, while our average Diploma score has increased from 34 to 35 points, further reinforcing our position as one of the region's leading IB providers. Six of our schools have achieved a perfect 100% pass rate. Academic excellence is important, but these results also speak to something deeper. They reflect young people of character, supported by exceptional educators and families who believe in the power of education to unlock possibility. Congratulations to our entire community on another remarkable year,” Varkey, said.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, added that the outcomes were the product of sustained effort across the school community "Exceptional academic outcomes do not happen by chance. They reflect the hard work of our students, the expertise of our teachers, the high expectations that underpin excellence across our schools and the strong partnership with families that enables every learner to achieve their very best. The International Baccalaureate is one of the world's most rigorous academic pathways, and we are immensely proud of how our students have risen to the challenge."
Richard Drew, Chairperson of the UAE IB Association and Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, said the Non-Exam Contingency Measure was introduced specifically to ensure students affected by conflict-related disruption were not disadvantaged.
"This year, all UAE IB schools were supported through the International Baccalaureate's Non-Exam Contingency Measure, introduced in response to conflict-related disruption. The results awarded are fully recognised IB results, reflecting the IB's rigorous quality assurance processes and its commitment to ensuring students could continue their educational journeys," Drew said.
This year, all UAE IB schools were supported through the International Baccalaureate's Non-Exam Contingency Measure, introduced in response to conflict-related disruption. The results awarded are fully recognised IB results, reflecting the IB's rigorous quality assurance processes and its commitment to ensuring students could continue their educational journeys.
"The Class of 2026 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination and maturity throughout an academic year shaped by significant regional challenges. Despite unprecedented disruption, our students remained committed to their learning, embodying the curiosity, compassion, critical thinking and adaptability that define an IB education,” he added.