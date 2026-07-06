UAE students beat global averages in IB results despite exam cancellations

Marissa Haydar, who scored 44 points, offered a different perspective on what success looked like this year. “Looking back, the IBDP taught me that success is often built quietly, through consistency, patience, and the choice to keep trying even when things feel uncertain. I am grateful for the growth this journey brought me, not only academically but also in the way I learned to trust myself and approach challenges with more confidence. I am thankful to my teachers, friends, and especially my parents for supporting me in ways I will always appreciate. I leave RWA proud of what I have achieved, grateful for the people who helped me get here, and ready to carry these lessons into the next chapter."