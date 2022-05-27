Dubai: The UAE’s most influential gathering of the higher education community, Gulf News Edufair 2022, began at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, today. The three-day higher education fair which runs until Sunday, offers 750 industry-relevant courses from than 25 prestigious universities and ten career service providers participating from the UAE and abroad.
Hundreds of students and parents visited Gulf News EduFair on its opening day today, following the ceremonial ribbon-cutting led by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing; Professor Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs at UAE University; and Dr Eesa Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai.
Packed with exhibitions, discussions and giveaways, Gulf News Edufair 2022, is expected to draw more than 5,000 visitors over the course of the next three days.
A must-visit event
Gulf News EduFair is the one-stop shop for everything to know about going to university in the UAE and abroad. Students and their families can interact with admissions officers and faculties, compare and contrast degrees, scholarship and admissions options, take part in workshops and seminars that track emerging higher-education trends; and chat with career counsellors.
Event sponsors
The Platinum Sponsors of the event are Zayed University and UAEU; Knowledge Partner is ACCA; Silver Sponsor is Westford University College; Counselling Partner is Global Study; Global Education and Immigration Partner is Y-Axis; Study in Canada Partner is Glinks International; Beverage Partner is Al Rawabi; Training Partner is Kaplan Professional Middle East;Technology partner is ECity; Support Partner is GEMS Education & Gems for Life; Internship partner is Teen Interns; Innovation & Entrepreneurship Partner is Startlings; Radio Partners are Beat 97.8,Talk 100.3, Big 106.2 and Radio Asia 94.7 , Gift Partner is Mumuso; and Online Partner is Zuddl.
Exhibitors
University of Sharjah, University of Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), Amity University Dubai, American University of Sharjah, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus, University of Birmingham Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, Gulf Medical University, RIT Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Ajman University, University of Bolton, Curtin University Dubai, University of West London, Charms Middle East, De Montfort University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Kings Education, Regent Middle East, Success Point College, SAE Creative Media Institute and Istituto Marangoni.
Free event
Taking place from today until May 29 (from 11am to 7pm) at Shangri-La Hotel, along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Gulf News Edufair is a free event. Visitors can register at www.gnedufair.com to attend.