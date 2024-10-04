The recently launched Education Strategy 2033 (E33) is set to transform Dubai's educational landscape, positioning the city as a global leader in learning from early childhood through higher education, Dr Eesa Al Bastki, President of University of Dubai, emphasised the potential of E33 during his keynote address at Gulf News Edufair, which is currently taking place at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

“With a focus on five strategic goals and 28 transformative initiatives, E33 will raise the quality of education, positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education by 2033,” said Al Bastaki.

The start of the seventh edition of Edufair comes at a crucial moment, just two days after the launch of Dubai's groundbreaking E33 strategy. Both Edufair and E33 aim to strengthen the UAE's knowledge base by equipping it with the necessary skills and talent for a thriving knowlede economy.

The prestigious Gulf News Edufair 2024 started this morning, attracting significant attention from the UAE’s higher education community. Joining Dr Al Bastki at the event's inauguration were AlMehdar Ahmed, Head of Higher Education Classification & Rating Framework at KHDA; Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News; and Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis.

Over the next three days, students and parents can engage in discussions with top universities, explore courses, and participate in knowledge sessions, all aimed at helping students start their higher education journeys.

“In today’s fast-evolving global landscape, education is not merely about imparting knowledge, it’s about empowering individuals with the tools, skills, and mindsets needed to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said Al Bastaki.

Dr Eesa Al Bastki, President of University of Dubai; Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News; and AlMehdar Ahmed, Head of Higher Education Classification & Rating Framework at KHDA; interacting with exhibitors at Gulf News Edufair Image Credit: Supplied

For the UAE, education is more than a pathway to personal success; it is a cornerstone of national ambition, he said.

“As the UAE Vision 2030 aims to cultivate a knowledge-based economy, education emerges as a cornerstone of this national ambition. The initiative seeks to foster innovation and develop skilled human capital, necessitating a highly educated and adaptable workforce capable of leading in critical sectors like technology, renewable energy, finance, and healthcare,” said Al Bastaki.

He also highlighted the recent initiative of President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to designate February 28 as Emirati Day for Education. Dr Al Bastaki emphasised that this move will not only strengthen the foundations of education in the UAE, but will also raise its profile on an international level.

“This date is historically significant, as it marks the graduation of the first group of teachers from the UAE University in 1982,” he said.

Edufair: A growth driver in the UAE Education Sector

While discussing the impact of the Edufair on the UAE’s education landscape, Dr Al Bastaki stated that the gathering represents much more than just an exhibition; it serves as a vital connection point between aspirations, academic institutions, and the future of the nation’s workforce.

“This is not a static event; it is an ecosystem of possibility, a convergence of ideas, and a showcase of the incredible future that education can unlock,” said Al Bastki.

During the inauguration of Edufair, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News' CEO and Editor-in-Chief, said, "I’m delighted to see a significant number of prestigious local and international universities participating at the second edition of Gulf News Edufair this year. I extend my gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support.”

"We aim to provide a platform where students and parents can connect with representatives from these esteemed institutions, both locally and internationally,” Abdul Hamid added. “These face-to-face interactions empower students to make informed decisions about their higher education. This event, continuing through the weekend, is essential for parents as well, as they guide their children in charting their future careers.”

Since its inception, Gulf News Edufair has grown significantly, reflecting the rising demand for quality education and the trust it has earned from students, parents, and institutions.

“What began as a promising concept is now a key event on the UAE’s educational calendar, and in our current edition, we proudly host more than 50 premium universities from the UAE and across the globe,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager, Events, Supplements & Contract Publishing.