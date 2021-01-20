Dubai: Students returning to Dubai from a trip abroad must do distance learning for ten days — instead of 14 days as stipulated previously — if they don’t have a negative test result for COVID-19, under updated rules announced on Wednesday.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said on its website that all Dubai school and university students and staff who have returned to the UAE must show a negative PCR test result with a 48-hour validity before re-joining their campuses.
What if they don’t have the PCR result?
If they don’t have a negative PCR test result, they will have to study or work remotely for ten days from their arrival date. “Students who would like to resume onsite learning without completing their ten-day quarantine, should produce a negative PCR test,” the KHDA said. The PCR test may be done at a Dubai airport or any approved Dubai Health Authority (DHA) facility within the emirate, the KHDA added.
Travel declaration
All students and staff, regardless of the test, have to fill a travel history form online from DHA, which will be kept on file by the school or university. It follows on from an August 2020 directive, asking all students and staff to declare their travel history and health status as part of the COVID-19 control measures when schools had reopened after closing down in March 2020 because of the pandemic.