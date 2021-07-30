Dubai: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 12 today. A total of 1,296,318 students cleared Class 12 this year.
The results are now available on the board’s official website (cbseresults.nic.in). In addition, results can also be checked on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app.
A total of 70,004 students have secured more than 95 per cent marks.
Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth in order to check the results.
This year, hard copies of migration certificates will be provided only on specific request.
According to the evaluation formula decided upon by the 13-member expert panel set up by CBSE, for theoretical papers, there is 30 per cent weightage on Class 10 marks, 30 per cent weightage on Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage on Class 12 marks obtained in internal assessments.