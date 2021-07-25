Dubai: Indian students in the UAE can apply online for India’s NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test), used for university admission in India, until August 6, 11.50pm, India’s National Testing Agency said on Sunday.
The virtual application window for NEET opened on Friday, a day after Dubai became an ‘Exam City’ for the test. Previously, all NEET candidates in the UAE had to travel to India for sit for the test.
NEET candidates in the UAE can pay the application fee until August 7, 11.50pm on the NEET website. Candidates who have already applied for NEET in India can still select Dubai as their Exam City, if they wish to, between August 8 and 12.