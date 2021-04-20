Dubai: Prizes have been presented to the winners of American University in Dubai’s (AUD) short-film contest on mental health of students amid COVID-19.
Dr David A. Schmidt, president, AUD, congratulated all the students who participated in the competition, called ‘Mental health of school students due to the spread of COVID- 19’. It was organised by AUD’s Mohammad Bin Rashid School for Communication, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Knowledge and Human Development Authority.
Schmidt said the aim of the competition was to discover talents among students and to support and appreciate those talents.
The presentation of prizes to the winners, in the presence of Dr Sabrina Joseph, AUD provost and chief academic officer, took place on Sunday.
Student Sarah Al-Bashir from Al Hikma Private School in Ajman received first place and was awarded a scholarship to study at AUD for four years. Awards were also presented with certificates of appreciation to other winners: Shahd Al Jarman in second place, Maryam Al Janahi in third place, and Shawq Al Marzouki in fourth place. All of them are from Al Ittihad Private School — Jumeirah in Dubai.
Professor Hikmat Jabr, director of secondary girls’ department at Al Hikma Private School, expressed her appreciation for the efforts made by AUD in preparing this competition. Professor Iman Irsheidat, Head of Arabic Language Department, Al Ittihad School, thanked AUD for launching its annual competition that inspires students towards creativity.