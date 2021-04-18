Sharjah: Summer break for Indian and Pakistani schools starts on July 4, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has said. Other foreign curricula schools can start their summer break on July 1.
All schools will reopen to students on August 29. The dates are part of the SPEA-approved 2021/22 academic calendar and related guidelines.
Holidays
All private schools in Sharjah following international curricula can take a total of five days off during the course of the academic year, the guidelines say. But these five days cannot be used to extend winter, spring or summer breaks. Prior SPEA approval is needed for these days off.
School days
Private schools in Sharjah following international curricula have a minimum of 182 school days, SPEA clarified. Those wishing to increase the number of school days must include it in the calendar and ask SPEA’s permission.
Staff vacation
For teachers and admin staff, leave dates are an internal matter between them and schools, as long as schooling is not disrupted and rules of relevant authorities are followed, says SPEA.