Lujayne Rashid and family Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An 18-year-old who was forced to miss six months of classes due to illness has scored well above the global average in her International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

Lujayne Rashid, a Canadian student at the capital’s Al Bateen Academy, was diagnosed with scoliosis – curvature of the spine – and had to travel to back to Canada for urgent surgery. This meant that she missed six months of the 18-month IB programme in her final years of schooling.

Undergoing prolonged spells of hospitalisation and under medication to reduce her pain, Rashid was committed to do well in her assessments. Al Bateen Academy also created a tailored distance-learning programme to support her education during her absence.

Lujayne Rashid Image Credit: Supplied

“In-spite of the pain, she attempted all subject papers with pure grit and determination. I was surprised by her motivation despite being in debilitating pain and feeling extremely uncomfortable,” said Saher Gaber, Rashid’s mother.

“I am extremely proud that she has done so well and deeply grateful for her. Lujayne is an inspiration to others and an outstanding example of what a human being can achieve if he or she has the determination to succeed and the support of devoted parents, an amazing school, as well as dedicated and helpful teachers,” Gaber added.

“Enduring bracing and spinal fusion surgery helped me develop [traits] that convinced me I can do anything that I set my mind on,” Rashid said.

Lujayne with her parents Image Credit: Supplied

Following the results, she is now looking forward to starting her major in Tourism and Hospitality at European International College in Abu Dhabi from September.