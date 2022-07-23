Dubai: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has hit Southern Iran on Saturday evening. Mild tremors were felt in different parts of the UAE including Dubai and Sharjah. However, the quake had no impact on UAE, National Centre of Meteorology has tweeted.
The quake occured at 8.07pm at a depth of 10km.
Residents across the UAE took to twitter to share the news. It lasted for at least 30 seconds, one resident tweeted. Others shared videos of swinging lamps and other objects in their houses.
"I was sitting in my shop, suddenly the glass and wall of my shop shook. I quickly got out and started praying," tweeted Shafiur Rahman @ChyShafiur tweeted.
https://twitter.com/ChyShafiur/status/1550879101543669761