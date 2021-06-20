Khor Fakkan: A 13-year-old Emirati boy was seriously injured when he collided with a vehicle while crossing the road on an electric scooter in the Zubarah area of Khor Fakkan, Sharjah Police said on Saturday night.
Colonel Dr. Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said the Operations Room of the Eastern Region Police Department received an emergency call on Saturday evening saying that a traffic accident occurred after an e-scooter collided with a vehicle. A 13-year-old boy was riding the e-scooter on the road.Traffic patrols and the National Ambulance, which rushed to the accident site, found the boy had sustained serious injuries. He was immediately transferred to Khor Fakkan Hospital.
It was found that the boy was crossing the road when the accident took place.
The Traffic and Patrols Department in Sharjah had only recently launched a massive campaign to regulate the use of electric scooters, motorcycles and bicycles on main roads and subways.