Dubai: Global Village received over 4.5 million visitors during its Silver Jubilee season. “This is an exceptional achievement in light of the current situation and affirms Global Village’s strong market position,” organisers announced on Thursday.
Bader Anwahi, Global Village CEO, said the park welcomed over 4.5 million visitors during the 190-day 25th season, “with 78 cultures represented in 26 pavilions across the park, over 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets. This resulted in over 5,000 commercial partners and exhibitors gaining valuable business during the six-month season.”
Moving on with Season 26
Anwahi added preparations have started for Season 26. He said: “Whether business owners are beginning a new journey or broadening their horizons, Global Village has always provided a platform to turn ambition into business success. We are proud to support SMEs and help them achieve their goals, and we will once again bring our experience and resources together to support fresh ideas from our partners.”
“With the robust conclusion of our Silver Jubilee Season we are now looking forward, with renewed optimism, to building on this accomplishment to ensure next season’s success,” he added.
Digital transformation
Anwahi noted: “The digital transformation that Global Village is undertaking underscores the agility of the teams and the considerable investments being made to secure future success. In Season 26, the teams are planning creative new activations which will form part of the park’s continued efforts to support the UAE business ecosystem and help entrepreneurs attain the business success they deserve. Businesses or individuals interested in the many opportunities that Global Village offers can get more information from its website or through Global Village App.