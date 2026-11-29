The competition reflected the importance of traditional races
Majan 99, owned by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi and skippered by Marwan Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, won the opening round of the Burj Al Arab 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, organised yesterday by Dubai International Marine Club. All 68 participating dhows completed the race.
Mufarej 91, owned and skippered by Yousef Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, finished second, while Al Dhafra 125, owned and skippered by Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouqi, placed third.
The participating dhows competed amid challenging wind speeds, with skippers and sailors demonstrating their skills in handling sails and reading wind directions. The competition reflected the importance of traditional races in preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage.
Mohammed Abdullah Harib, Executive Director of Dubai International Marine Club, crowned the winners of the race.
Traditional wooden dhows set sail from Dubai Offshore Sailing Club on Nov 28. The event is forces crews to harness the wind and put their sailing skills to the test in a celebration of the UAE’s maritime traditions.
It's been a fixture of Dubai’s traditional racing scene since 1993.
This is Majan 99's year. It also took first place on Nov 4 at a race that was part of the 9th Historic Dalma Race Festival, organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.
The race, regarded as one of the most challenging and longest traditional sailing competitions and among those offering the highest prize money, attracted 120 dhows from across the UAE, carrying more than 2,400 sailors.
The dhows set sail from Dalma Island, passing eight islands before reaching the finish line at Al Mugheirah Beach in Al Dhafra Region, covering a distance of 68 nautical miles, approximately 125km, amid intense competition to cross the finish line first.