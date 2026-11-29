Celebrations will take place from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 10pm on both days
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will organise National Day celebrations for workers at 40 locations across the country on December 2 and 3, featuring sporting events, interactive competitions, entertainment activities, prize draws and gifts.
Organised in collaboration with government and private sector entities, the celebrations are part of the ministry’s efforts to recognise the contribution of the UAE’s workforce to the country’s development, while promoting workers’ well-being, happiness and sense of belonging.
The events will be held in two daily sessions, from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 10pm, on Wednesday and Thursday. Major companies will sponsor the celebrations as part of their corporate social responsibility commitments and support for labour market initiatives.
Sports competitions, prizes and entertainment
The ministry said the celebrations would take place at workers’ accommodation facilities equipped with amenities such as sports halls and outdoor playing fields.
Workers will have the opportunity to participate in sporting events, interactive competitions and recreational activities, with valuable prizes and gifts to be distributed to winners.
The initiative is part of an ongoing programme through which the ministry celebrates and honours workers during national holidays and other special occasions, recognising their efforts and contribution to the UAE’s economic and social development.
The ministry noted that bringing workers together outside the workplace, with the participation of senior officials and representatives of various entities, helps strengthen community ties, promote social and psychological well-being, and encourage continued engagement.
Supporting workers’ welfare
The celebrations complement the UAE’s efforts to improve workers’ quality of life through a comprehensive social protection system.
These measures include the unemployment insurance scheme, the alternative end-of-service benefits savings scheme, health insurance and programmes designed to protect workers’ financial entitlements, alongside initiatives to recognise outstanding workers.
The ministry emphasised its commitment to maintaining regular communication with the workforce, describing workers as key partners in the UAE’s development and economic ambitions.
It added that regular gatherings, celebrations and community initiatives had become a permanent feature of its engagement with workers, combining entertainment and social interaction with opportunities to recognise their contributions to the country.