Dubai traffic alert: E611 lanes, airport tunnel to close for autonomous taxi tests — what to know

RTA schedules road and tunnel closures for autonomous taxi trials in Dubai
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary road closures on Emirates Road (E611) and at the Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel from October 26 to 31 to conduct highway testing for autonomous taxi companies.
In a notice posted on social media, the RTA said three lanes on Emirates Road, opposite Al Maktoum International Airport, will be closed during the testing period.
The Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel will also be fully closed in both directions.
The closures will be in effect daily from 9am to 4pm, October 26 to 31.
The RTA has urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signs to reach their destinations smoothly.
Location: Emirates Road (E611), opposite Al Maktoum International Airport.
Lane closures: Three lanes on Emirates Road.
Tunnel closure: Al Maktoum International Airport Tunnel in both directions.
Dates: October 26 to 31.
Timings: 9am to 4pm daily.
Reason: Highway testing for autonomous taxi companies.
Motorists travelling through the affected areas during these hours should allow extra time for their journeys and follow road signs and directions.