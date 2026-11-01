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Thousands pedal into action as Dubai Ride takes over Sheikh Zayed Road

Share your Dubai Ride moments with Gulf News. Send us your photos, videos from the event

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Thousands pedal into action as Dubai Ride takes over Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Ride 2026 is under way, with thousands of cyclists taking to the streets as Sheikh Zayed Road swaps cars for bicycles for this year's edition of the popular community event.

Held as part of the opening weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, the free event features two routes: a 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road and a 4km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai.

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Participants on the routes will pass some of the city's landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary closures on three major roads from 3am to 9.30am on Sunday, November 1, to facilitate the event. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes, including Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Street, Al Wasl Road and Al Khail Road.

Dubai Metro is also operating extended hours, from 3am until midnight, to help participants travel to and from the event.

Gulf News wants to see your Dubai Ride moments. Whether you're cycling with family, riding with friends or taking part for the first time, share your pictures and videos with us.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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