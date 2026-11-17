SIRA showcases three initiatives to improve guards' welfare and strengthen community ties.
Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) is showcasing three initiatives aimed at strengthening community engagement, improving the working conditions of security guards and promoting appreciation for their contribution to Dubai’s safety and security at the 2026 World Police Summit Exhibition.
The initiatives - ‘Thank You UAE’, ‘SIRA Chat’ and ‘Mashkoor’ - bring together digital innovation and social responsibility, highlighting SIRA’s efforts to develop the security industry, improve service quality and enhance the well-being of security personnel.
Through its ‘Thank You UAE’ initiative, SIRA is providing an interactive platform for citizens, residents, visitors and people around the world to express their gratitude to the UAE and its leadership.
The platform encourages participants to share personal experiences and stories highlighting the country’s values of safety, stability, tolerance and coexistence. It also seeks to strengthen national belonging and promote the UAE’s international reputation as a model of security and peaceful coexistence.
Another initiative on display is ‘SIRA Chat’, a secure digital communication platform developed specifically for security guards licensed to work in Dubai.
The platform allows security personnel to communicate directly with SIRA, submit complaints and reports, share suggestions and seek legal advice.
It is designed to make services and information more accessible, protect the rights of security guards and provide a supportive working environment. It also strengthens direct communication between the regulator and professionals working across the security industry.
SIRA is also highlighting its ‘Mashkoor’ initiative, launched under the slogan ‘Dubai Never Forgets Its Security Guards’, to recognise the daily efforts of private security personnel across the emirate.
The programme honours guards for their role in protecting buildings, facilities and property, while contributing to the safety and security of the wider community.
It promotes a culture of appreciation by giving security guards opportunities to participate in prize draws and encouraging private sector companies and partners to recognise their contributions.
The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to valuing its security workforce and building a stronger sense of pride and belonging among those who play an essential role in protecting the emirate.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said the agency’s participation in the World Police Summit Exhibition reflects its commitment to presenting impactful initiatives, exchanging expertise and sharing best practices to advance the security industry.
He said: “At SIRA, we believe that people are the foundation of safety and security, and that meaningful innovation lies in harnessing modern technologies to serve, empower and improve their quality of life.
“Guided by this belief, we are committed to developing initiatives that bring together digital transformation and social responsibility, strengthen engagement with security personnel, recognise their contributions, and promote a culture of belonging and gratitude across the community.”
Al Saleis said the three initiatives reflect SIRA’s vision of security as a concept that goes beyond regulatory frameworks and technology to include building trust, improving communication and recognising the people who contribute to public safety.
“Security is a shared responsibility, and security personnel are essential partners in achieving it. Recognising their dedication and empowering them is an investment in sustainable security and quality of life,” he said.
He reaffirmed SIRA’s commitment to developing technology-driven initiatives and strengthening partnerships with government entities and the private sector to support the long-term sustainability of the security industry.
The efforts, he said, also support Dubai’s position as a leading global city for safety, security and quality of life.