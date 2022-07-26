Dubai: A fire at a timber warehouse in Dubai’s Ras Al Khor 2 area, which occured on Tuesday afternoon, has been put out by Dubai Civil Defence.
No one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.
Dubai Civil Defence operations room had received a report at 3.16pm about the fire. Responders from Nad Al Sheba Fire Station reached the site in six minutes. Rashidiya Fire Station and Al Quoz Fire Station were moved for additional support.
By 4:31pm, the field commander confirmed the fire was under control and cooling operations were underway. The site was handed over to the competent authorities to complete the investigation.