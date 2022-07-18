Dubai: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is here and its 25th anniversary edition includes the second season of the citywide Mercedes Mega Raffle. Throughout the summer, citizens, residents and visitors will have a chance to take home a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and Dh25,000 in cash. The Mercedes Mega Raffle is one of many exciting events and promotions taking place this DSS and will continue until September 25.
Raffle tickets are available for Dh150 across ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores, select shopping malls across Dubai and online at www.idealz.com. Last year, during the inaugural season of the citywide promotion, a total of nine winners were announced, including two visitors to the city. This year, winners will continue to be announced till September 25 with raffle draws being held live at select shopping malls across Dubai.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, the group CEO of ENOC, said: “We are excited to celebrate the DSS’s Silver Jubilee and kick off the summer season with exciting and valuable prizes for our customers. ENOC Group is committed to the long-term strategic partnership with DFRE [Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment] and DSS. ENOC Group takes this opportunity to contribute to Dubai’s tourism and retail industry growth, as well as leverage our collaboration with DSS to give back and reward our customers for their loyalty and continuous support throughout the years.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, the CEO of DFRE, said: “Dubai Summer Surprises has played a vital role in supporting the development of retail and entertainment sectors in Dubai for the past 25 years. The festival has not only helped transform the city into one of the top retail and shopping destinations worldwide, but through its raffles and promotions, it has also helped to change people’s lives.
“In this silver jubilee year, DSS’s packed programme is designed to bring our city together, showcasing the very best that Dubai has to offer during the summer season. By working with trusted partners such as Idealz and ENOC, we can ensure that our retail festivals continue to evolve and develop, and that they reach and resonate with everyone, whether citizens, residents or visitors.”
Jad Toubayly, the founder and CEO of Idealz, said: “It is an honour to partner with DFRE and ENOC to celebrate 25 years of Dubai Summer Surprises as DFRE continues to shape Dubai as the global destination for festivals and promotions throughout the year. The Mercedes Mega Raffle is back with an all-new exciting prize, coupled with the same attractive price point that is sure to draw the attention of local and international shoppers alike.”
The Mercedes Mega Raffle will be drawn with every 3,500 raffle tickets sold, offering each winner a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A 200, as well as Dh25,000 in cash. Ahmad Fayez of the Commonwealth of Dominica was announced as the winner of the first package on June 21, 2022.
Presented by DFRE, DSS promises a season of joy and summer fun for all across the city. Residents and visitors can enjoy and indulge in the most attractive shopping deals, retail experiences, unforgettable events and sumptuous dining.