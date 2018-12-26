Dubai: Whether you’re looking for the latest electronics, clothes, furniture or fashion accessories, this is the perfect time to make your purchases for less. All of the Majid Al Futtaim Malls are hosting a 90 per cent, 12 hour super sale for one day only.
Kicking off the DSF on Wednesday December 26, Majid Al Futtaim will launch the 12-hour super sale at Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.
From 12 noon until midnight, participating retailers at the malls will offer attractive discounts of up to 90 per cent on fashion, jewellery, homeware, electronics and more. Shoppers can also win a grand prize of Dh50,000 in a raffle if they spend more than Dh300 at participating stores. There will also be complimentary parking for shoppers during the 12-hour sale.
Extended opening hours
Visitors can shop until 12 midnight on Wednesday, December 26 and can enjoy discounts at 1,500 stores across multi-brands stores like Harvey Nichols - Dubai and Debenhams will be participating in the sales as well as leading high-street brands like H&M, Topshop, Zara, Mango, AllSaints, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, hundreds of fashion stores are offering discounts this DSF.
In addition, there will also be family-friendly live entertainment, rewards, offers and new product launches.