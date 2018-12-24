Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), with the support of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will kick off Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with their ‘Shop, Spin & Win’ raffle promotion. The festival runs from December 26 to February 2.
With every Dh200 spent at any one of the participating malls, five customers will get the chance to win cash prizes up to Dh200,000 during the weekly Spin & Win, hosted on February 2, 5, 12, 19, and 26 at Global Village main stage area.
Also, during this extended DSF celebration, 25 winners will be selected from the raffle draw to spin the wheel and have a chance to win from a range of cash prizes ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh40,000.
In collaboration with 13 malls, the ‘Shop, Spin & Win’ activation’ is aimed at boosting the retail sector and support the participating malls with great deals and offers.
The malls participating in the DSMG promotion this year include Al Bustan Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, BurJuman, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Karama Centre, Reef Mall, Oasis Mall, Times Square Centre, City Centre -Shindaga, Barsha Mall and the Etihad Mall.
More information on draws and participation is available on www.dubaimallsgroup.com
Majid Al Ghurair, chairman of DSMG, said: “We are delighted to announce exciting promotional campaign for DSF 2019. Following the previous format for participation, shoppers will be able to avail the raffle coupons upon spending Dh200 at any of the participating malls across the DSF and will stand a chance to win life changing cash rewards. DSMG is committed to organising events that significantly contributes to our communities and highlight our deep-rooted principles. The DSMG raffle is an excellent way to reward shoppers for patronising the mall and DSF.”
Ahmad Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “When it comes to shopping, Dubai has clearly taken the leadership role in the region in terms of offering numerous deals from the world’s best brands. It also fulfils its goal of offering memorable multiple experiences to the shopper such as this mega promotion. The numerous retail promotions run by DFRE, with the support of long-standing partners like the [DSMG], has helped enrich the shopping experiences of visitors. We expect our residents and visitors to take advantage of this exciting promotion, as they continue to explore a shopping environment that offers numerous choices and experiences.”