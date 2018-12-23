Dubai: The new season of the much awaited Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will begin this Wednesday, December 26, to give residents and tourists unbeatable sales of up to 75 per cent discount, some up to 90 per cent, on 700 brands in more than 3,200 participating outlets in Dubai.
The five-week sale, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, will give shoppers a not only to grab great bargains but also a chance to win a daily prize of an Infiniti QX50 plus Dh150,000 daily in mega raffles. To enter the Infiniti mega raffle draw, customers need to purchase a raffle ticket for Dh200.
Majid Al Futtaim malls will have a 12-hour sale on the first day of DSF from 12pm until midnight, giving customers further discounts ranging between 25 to 90 per cent for brands in fashion, beauty, homeware and lifestyle at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.
Those who will shop at Mirdif City Centre between December 26 and January 30 will get a chance to win instant prizes depending on how much they spend in shops across the mall. A Spend and Win promotion will also be launched at Deira City Centre to kick off unbeatable discounts from more than 370 stores and give shoppers the chance to win a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser and instant prizes.
The annual fireworks are back across various locations including Al Seef at 8.30pm, La Mer at 9pm and The Beach opposite JBR at 8pm every Thursday and Friday.
But exclusive for the DSF Opening Day only, a fireworks display will held at Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City across all of its five locations at 8:30pm.
Classical music-lovers can enjoy a piano recital by highly esteemed Russian-Swiss pianist Konstantin Scherbakov in the Royal Ballroom at The One and Only Royal Mirage. Performing 1t 8pm on December 26, Scherbakov will play pieces by Beethoven, Liszt and Chopin.
History lovers will be able to soak up the “old Dubai” vibe of Dubai Creek, as the Al Seef Heritage Souq has been added as a brand new activation at the Al Seef shopping district. Featuring education programmes, entertainment, a shopping market and rewarding ways to win, there will be lots of exciting activity happening throughout.
What: Dubai Shopping Festival
When: December 26 to February 2