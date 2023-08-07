Safe summer DM2-1691407480896
Dubai Municipality's summer campaign stresses on the importance of public swimming pool and beach safety, safety standards to avoid drowning incidents, and the proper use of customer products such as cosmetics, personal care, and health supplements.

Dubai: Dubai Municipality launched the ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to create public awareness on the importance of taking necessary health precautions that ensure the well-being of society during the summer season.

The programme, which runs till the end of August, involves educational and awareness events and activities aimed at emphasising the need of adhering to safety and health regulations and supporting related actions.

READ MORE

This is in line with Dubai Municipality’s commitment to social responsibility and its goals of promoting the health and safety of all segments of society during the summer season.

Job safety

This year’s campaign focuses on job safety and taking the necessary steps to prevent risks such as heat exhaustion. Furthermore, the campaign highlights numerous methods to lower the risk of solar damage and protect the body from direct sunlight.

The campaign also stresses the importance of public swimming pool and beach safety, safety standards to avoid drowning incidents, and the proper use of customer products such as cosmetics, personal care, and health supplements.

Moreover, the campaign aims to highlight the significance of implementing essential security measures to ensure the protection of residences.

Maintenance checks

This involves performing regular maintenance checks on air conditioning systems, maintaining indoor air quality within households, and promoting knowledge about how to safely handle LPG cylinders to eliminate any associated risks.

Through this campaign, Dubai Municipality organises a series of events and activities, such as awareness-raising field visits to workplaces representing different segments of society.

These include professionals, employees, and workers at their work sites, as well as citizens, residents, and tourists frequenting public places in the Emirate of Dubai. Additionally, the campaign involves publishing a set of tips and awareness bulletins related to the summer season, aimed at all segments of society.

Safe summer DM3-1691407482294
The campaign also urges Dubai city residents to do regular maintenance checks on air conditioning systems, maintaining indoor air quality within households, and promoting knowledge about how to safely handle LPG cylinders to eliminate any associated risks. Image Credit:
Safe summer DM1-1691407477048
Image Credit:
Safe summer DM2-1691407480896
Image Credit:
View gallery as list