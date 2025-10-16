Dubai RTA reviews Elon Musk’s Loop, explores next-gen mobility future

Pipeline of solutions includes trackless trams, rail bus, suspended transport units
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is stepping up its evaluation of the Dubai Loop, the ambitious underground transport project being developed with Elon Musk’s Boring Company. The technical and economic review will determine how high-speed underground travel can fit into the city’s existing transport network.
“We are treating this review with the rigour required for a major leap in mass transit efficiency. The Dubai Loop is one piece of a broader, bold strategy,” RTA said in its social media post.
The Loop is slated to become operational in the second quarter of 2026.
At the same time, the RTA is evaluating a suite of next-generation mobility solutions, including Trackless Trams, Rail Bus systems, and suspended transport units.
“Our focus is on monitoring global technological breakthroughs and working with international experts to assess which systems will best elevate the resident experience.”
Large-scale transport innovation demands meticulous planning and engineering. The RTA noted that safety, efficiency, and sustainability will remain the cornerstone of every project, ensuring that each new system enhances the wellbeing of Dubai residents.
