Elon Musk’s Dubai Loop project to be operational by mid-2026

Dubai’s new underground loop aims to cut travel time and ease road congestion
Dubai: Elon Musk’s Boring Company is set to make its Middle East debut next year, with the Dubai Loop expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2026, according to Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.“The first loop is going to be operational, we’re hoping, by the second quarter of 2026,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.
The project, developed in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), forms part of the emirate’s broader mobility strategy to ease congestion and connect key districts through a fast, weather-resilient underground network.
Announced in February during the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Loop will cover 17 kilometres in its initial phase and include 11 underground stations. Once complete, it is designed to carry 20,000 passengers an hour across some of the city’s busiest zones.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the project “reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing new, cutting-edge mobility solutions.”
Musk described the concept as “wormhole-like travel,” arguing that underground transport offers clear safety and climate advantages. “One of the safest places to be in an earthquake is an underground tunnel,” he said. “Earthquakes are largely a surface phenomenon, if you’re in a tunnel, it’s like being in a submarine during a storm.”
He added that tunnels remain unaffected by extreme weather, including sandstorms. “None of these problems exist with underground travel. The tunnels are immune to weather,” he said.
Musk has long argued that cities must expand transport vertically to solve congestion. “Our buildings go up, but our roads are still stuck in 2D,” he said. “You can either go up with flying cars or go underground with tunnels.”
The Dubai Loop builds on the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, the Boring Company’s first operational system, where Tesla vehicles transport passengers beneath the city’s convention district. Dubai’s version is expected to feature higher capacity, potential autonomous operation, and integrated digital ticketing.
Engineering studies are underway to finalise safety protocols, including ventilation, emergency exits, and flood protection. Once complete, the tunnels will connect with Dubai’s existing smart-mobility network, including air taxis and autonomous transport systems.
The Loop is one of several high-tech transport initiatives aimed at accommodating Dubai’s population, which recently surpassed four million. By moving a portion of daily commutes underground, the system is expected to shorten travel times and reduce emissions. If the project stays on schedule, Dubai will become the first international city to host a functioning Boring Company Loop.
