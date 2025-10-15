GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Elon Musk’s Dubai Loop project to be operational by mid-2026

Dubai’s new underground loop aims to cut travel time and ease road congestion

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo of the Cybertunnel at Giga Texas. Once complete, the Dubai Loop is designed to carry 20,000 passengers an hour across some of the city’s busiest zones.
File photo of the Cybertunnel at Giga Texas. Once complete, the Dubai Loop is designed to carry 20,000 passengers an hour across some of the city’s busiest zones.
Boring Company

Dubai: Elon Musk’s Boring Company is set to make its Middle East debut next year, with the Dubai Loop expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2026, according to Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.“The first loop is going to be operational, we’re hoping, by the second quarter of 2026,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The project, developed in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), forms part of the emirate’s broader mobility strategy to ease congestion and connect key districts through a fast, weather-resilient underground network.

Announced in February during the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Loop will cover 17 kilometres in its initial phase and include 11 underground stations. Once complete, it is designed to carry 20,000 passengers an hour across some of the city’s busiest zones.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the project “reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing new, cutting-edge mobility solutions.”

Designed for safety and speed

Musk described the concept as “wormhole-like travel,” arguing that underground transport offers clear safety and climate advantages. “One of the safest places to be in an earthquake is an underground tunnel,” he said. “Earthquakes are largely a surface phenomenon, if you’re in a tunnel, it’s like being in a submarine during a storm.”

He added that tunnels remain unaffected by extreme weather, including sandstorms. “None of these problems exist with underground travel. The tunnels are immune to weather,” he said.

Musk has long argued that cities must expand transport vertically to solve congestion. “Our buildings go up, but our roads are still stuck in 2D,” he said. “You can either go up with flying cars or go underground with tunnels.”

Modelled after Las Vegas Loop

The Dubai Loop builds on the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, the Boring Company’s first operational system, where Tesla vehicles transport passengers beneath the city’s convention district. Dubai’s version is expected to feature higher capacity, potential autonomous operation, and integrated digital ticketing.

Engineering studies are underway to finalise safety protocols, including ventilation, emergency exits, and flood protection. Once complete, the tunnels will connect with Dubai’s existing smart-mobility network, including air taxis and autonomous transport systems.

Part of Dubai’s long-term mobility vision

The Loop is one of several high-tech transport initiatives aimed at accommodating Dubai’s population, which recently surpassed four million. By moving a portion of daily commutes underground, the system is expected to shorten travel times and reduce emissions. If the project stays on schedule, Dubai will become the first international city to host a functioning Boring Company Loop.

Related Topics:
Dubai transportElon MuskGitex

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rohit Sharma’s new Tesla Model Y is breaking the internet.

Tesla hype: Rohit Sharma’s Model Y gets Elon Musk’s nod

2m read
Tesla shares jumped on October 2 on record deliveries.

Tesla smashes delivery record in Q3 — start of rally?

3m read
Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

Abu Dhabi to get light rail, urban loop transport soon

2m read
File photo. Once complete, the road will handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour — a 65 per cent increase in capacity.

Work begins on Dh750 million Emirates Road upgrade

2m read