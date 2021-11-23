Dubai: Dubai Police confiscated 9,886 bicycles in the past 10 months for violating traffic laws and endangering the lives of road users, it said on Tuesday.
Violations including cycling on high-speed roads and riding in the opposite direction of the traffic flow.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the violators were endangering their lives and the lives of other road users by crossing the roads in a dangerous manner.
Police traffic patrols launched a campaign across Deira and Bur Dubai areas to reduce deaths and injuries caused by bicycle-related accidents.
“Bicycle-related accidents can be fatal, especially when they ride their bicycles in the opposing direction of traffic or recklessly cross streets. Despite our awareness campaigns some cyclists violate traffic laws and endanger their lives and others by cycling on pavements in commercial markets and narrow alleys,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
Rules for cyclists
He urged cyclists to follow traffic rules that are put in place to ensure their safety and preserve the lives of all road users. He called upon cyclists to wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet and a high visibility vest and never ride against traffic.
“Cyclists must stop at red lights, be careful at intersections, and always walk their bicycles across a busy intersection using crosswalks and following traffic signals,” he added.