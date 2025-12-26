Dubai Police said it continues to receive applications from residents
Dubai: More than 1,100 volunteers have signed up to support security and organisational efforts during Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, one of the city’s largest annual events.
Dubai Police said it continues to receive applications from residents wishing to take part in seven volunteer opportunities linked to the festivities. These include bicycle patrol teams, mounted units, the “Positive Spirit” teams, volunteering in Hatta, photography, remote operational support and general volunteering.
The initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community partnership and promote the concept of shared responsibility between the public and security institutions, particularly during major events that attract large crowds.
Dubai Police said the call for volunteers reflects our commitment to involving the community in maintaining safety and order, while reinforcing a culture of volunteerism that supports Dubai’s position as a global destination for celebrations and international events.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the volunteer opportunities align with government priorities aimed at embedding community participation and reinforcing cooperation between government entities and society, in support of sustainable development goals and quality of life.
Dubai Police offers hundreds of volunteer opportunities each year across sporting, community and security-related fields, Brigadier Al Mansouri said, adding that the force is keen to provide an organised and safe volunteering environment that enables participants to perform their duties with confidence and pride.
Previous volunteer programmes have demonstrated the effectiveness of volunteers in supporting police-related tasks, particularly crowd management and event organisation, he said, noting that Dubai Police continues to attract positive and skilled individuals to contribute to community wellbeing and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as a safe city.
Registration for volunteering in New Year’s Eve celebrations is open via the Dubai Police website and will close on December 28. Volunteer duties are scheduled to begin on December 31 at 5pm, with participants assigned clear tasks, procedures and instructions according to designated celebration zones to ensure smooth organisation and efficient crowd flow.
