A total of 39 children were rescued from locked vehicles in Dubai in the past seven months, Dubai Police said. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Dubai: Dubai Police General Command has issued yet another reminder to parents and motorists not to leave children alone inside vehicles, especially in hot weather, when temperatures can reach up to 70 degrees Celsius inside parked vehicles.

“We’ve spotted, on several occasions, parental negligence in mindlessly leaving children unattended inside cars — either by mistake or to run errands, unaware of grave danger,” noted Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police.

39 children rescued

He said: “Over the last seven months, we’ve rescued 39 children who were left behind in locked vehicles. It is worth noting that leaving children inside vehicles can lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death because of extreme heat and lack of oxygen.”

At the beginning of the summer season, Dubai Police launched a campaign called ‘Never Leave a Child Alone in a Vehicle’ to emphasise the grave danger associated with such an irresponsible act.

Al Falasi said Dubai Police will work tirelessly to ensure safety and security all year round.