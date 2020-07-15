Dubai: Dubai Police received nearly 2.5 million calls on its emergency number in the second quarter of this year with 97 per cent of the calls being answered within 10 seconds, Dubai Police call centre revealed on Wednesday.
The centre received 397,122 calls on the non-emergency number 901 during the second quarter of the year, compared to 218,051 calls in the second quarter of last year.
The stats were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, along with other senior officers.
Officials of Dubai Police’ Command and Control Centre said their hotline 999 received 2,447,646 calls compared to 2,615,826 calls r\during the same period in 2019.
Moreover, the average response time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 4.34 minutes as against the targeted response time of eight minutes.
The average time for police patrols to reach non- emergency scenes was 12.32 minutes during the same period, as against the targeted 30 minutes.
Lt General Al Merri called upon staff members to fulfil their job requirements in a timely and accurate manner to improve business quality and performance.
Dubai Police also urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999 as calling the emergency number for non-emergency matters could cause delays in emergency response.