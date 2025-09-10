Dubai Police celebrate Onam with community spirit in Karama

The video of Dubai Police celebrating Onam in Karama has garnered widespread praise
Dubai Police have once again demonstrated their commitment to community engagement by joining the vibrant Onam celebrations in Karama, Dubai. A viral video capturing officers participating enthusiastically in the festival has won hearts across the city, highlighting the police’s dedication to fostering cultural harmony.
Onam, the cherished harvest festival from Kerala, India, is marked by colourful rituals, traditional music, dance, and sumptuous feasts. This year, Dubai Police officers embraced the festive spirit by actively taking part in the celebrations alongside the Malayali community in Karama, one of Dubai’s most diverse neighbourhoods. Their presence brought smiles and strengthened the bond between the police force and Dubai’s multicultural residents.
Karama, known for its vibrant community life and rich cultural diversity, served as the perfect backdrop for this heartwarming celebration of unity. Dubai Police’s involvement underscores their ongoing mission to build trust and inclusivity, going beyond law enforcement to become true pillars of community support.
The video of Dubai Police celebrating Onam in Karama has gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for the officers’ warm and friendly interaction. This heartfelt display of cultural respect and collaboration perfectly captures the spirit of Dubai — a city united in diversity.
