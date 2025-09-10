GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police celebrate Onam with community spirit in Karama

The video of Dubai Police celebrating Onam in Karama has garnered widespread praise

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Police have once again demonstrated their commitment to community engagement by joining the vibrant Onam celebrations in Karama, Dubai. A viral video capturing officers participating enthusiastically in the festival has won hearts across the city, highlighting the police’s dedication to fostering cultural harmony.

Onam, the cherished harvest festival from Kerala, India, is marked by colourful rituals, traditional music, dance, and sumptuous feasts. This year, Dubai Police officers embraced the festive spirit by actively taking part in the celebrations alongside the Malayali community in Karama, one of Dubai’s most diverse neighbourhoods. Their presence brought smiles and strengthened the bond between the police force and Dubai’s multicultural residents.

Karama, known for its vibrant community life and rich cultural diversity, served as the perfect backdrop for this heartwarming celebration of unity. Dubai Police’s involvement underscores their ongoing mission to build trust and inclusivity, going beyond law enforcement to become true pillars of community support.

The video of Dubai Police celebrating Onam in Karama has gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for the officers’ warm and friendly interaction. This heartfelt display of cultural respect and collaboration perfectly captures the spirit of Dubai — a city united in diversity.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
