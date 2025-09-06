UAE healthcare workers craft giant Onam floral portraits of Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed

250-sqm ‘pookalam’ made with 650kg of flowers in 12 hours
Frontline health workers at Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings found a special way to celebrate Kerala’s harvest festival of Onam this year by honouring the visionary leaders of the UAE.
Doctors, nurses, and staff of several nationalities came together to create giant floral profiles of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The intricate 250-sqm 'pookalam' (traditional flower carpet), which required 650kg of flowers and nearly 12 hours of work, was designed as a symbol of gratitude to the UAE leadership for their support and compassion.
A depiction of a seven-member family was also created to mark the ‘Year of the Community’, under the slogan “Hand in Hand”.
The vibrant display, installed at the stunning atrium of Burjeel Medical City, reflected how thousands of healthcare professionals from India and beyond consider the UAE their second home.
Participants represented about 20 different nationalities, symbolising the spirit of diversity and inclusivity embraced by the UAE.
“Onam is about unity, gratitude, and prosperity. By dedicating our festival celebration to Sheikh Mohamed and the late Sheikh Zayed, we want to express our appreciation for their vision, generosity and the opportunities this country has given us,” said one of the participating nurses.
Burjeel Holdings officials noted that the gesture reflected the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the UAE, and stands as a reminder of the values of harmony and respect that bind communities together.
