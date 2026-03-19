Festive displays form part of wider ‘Eid in Dubai’ campaign
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has illuminated the historic Deira Clock Roundabout with festive designs and Eid Al Fitr greetings as part of the wider “Eid in Dubai” campaign, aimed at enhancing the city’s celebratory atmosphere.
The initiative forms part of a broader programme of activities led by the municipality to mark the holiday, bringing together cultural, community and visual elements across key locations in the emirate. The Deira Clocktower, one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks, has been transformed with decorative lighting reflecting the spirit of Eid.
Officials said the initiative seeks to spread joy among residents and visitors while reinforcing Dubai’s identity as a vibrant and welcoming destination during festive periods.
Dubai Municipality has also rolled out a range of complementary measures for Eid, including expanded inspections, public safety campaigns and community-focused events across parks and public spaces.
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Authorities said these efforts aim to ensure a safe, engaging and family-friendly environment, allowing people to celebrate Eid in a festive yet well-managed setting across the city.