GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Municipality lights up Deira Clock Roundabout for Eid celebrations

Festive displays form part of wider ‘Eid in Dubai’ campaign

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Municipality lights up Deira Clock Roundabout for Eid celebrations
X

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has illuminated the historic Deira Clock Roundabout with festive designs and Eid Al Fitr greetings as part of the wider “Eid in Dubai” campaign, aimed at enhancing the city’s celebratory atmosphere.

The initiative forms part of a broader programme of activities led by the municipality to mark the holiday, bringing together cultural, community and visual elements across key locations in the emirate. The Deira Clocktower, one of Dubai’s most recognisable landmarks, has been transformed with decorative lighting reflecting the spirit of Eid.

Officials said the initiative seeks to spread joy among residents and visitors while reinforcing Dubai’s identity as a vibrant and welcoming destination during festive periods.

Dubai Municipality has also rolled out a range of complementary measures for Eid, including expanded inspections, public safety campaigns and community-focused events across parks and public spaces.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Authorities said these efforts aim to ensure a safe, engaging and family-friendly environment, allowing people to celebrate Eid in a festive yet well-managed setting across the city.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Eid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Creek park

Eid Al Fitr: Park timings across Dubai

1m read
A safety guide has been issued by the Dubai Media Office in collaboration with NCEMA and the Dubai Resilience Centre

Eid in the UAE: A guide for a safe celebration

2m read
From left to right: Junaid Puthiya Purayil, Tayyba Haris, and Ashiq Mustafa

What makes Eid shopping different this 2026

3m read
Avoid this RAK road: Major traffic delays reported

Avoid this RAK road: Major traffic delays reported

1m read