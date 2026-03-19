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Sheikha Fatima greets wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

The UAE will mark the first day of Eid tomorrow, March 20

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Sheikha Fatima greets wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid Al-Fitr
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Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent cables of greetings to the wives of the Arab and Islamic Kings, Presidents, and Princes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow peace and blessings on the Arab and Islamic nations and peoples.

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