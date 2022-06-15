Dubai: A new project called ‘School of Life’ has been launched at Dubai Public Libraries to build cultural, creative and life skills for community members.
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has introduced the pilot phase at three libraries - Al Safa Art and Design Library, Al Twar Library, and Al Mankhool Library - till the end of the year. Gradually, the School of Life will be rolled out at all public libraries in Dubai.
Dubai Culture said the project comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the cultural movement in the emirate and make it the preferred destination for global cultural and creative talents.
Dubai Culture will hold interactive workshops across the three Dubai Public Library branches throughout the year.
Programmes
Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, said: “By activating the School of Life project, we aspire to upgrade Dubai’s public libraries according to the highest international standards by offering innovative educational and interactive programmes in life skills, visual art, literature, calligraphy and languages among others throughout the year. This project aims to build cultural, artistic, creative and life skills that contribute to making a positive change for individuals and society, providing a supportive environment for talent development and stimulating the active participation of all society members by making culture accessible to everyone.”
Throughout June, the three libraries in the pilot phase will present interactive workshops covering storytelling, creative writing, linguistics, crafts and visual arts, business skills, self-development, relationship building, and many other skill programmes.
Participants in the School of Life sessions must be Dubai Public Library members.
Long-term project
Khawla BinFahd, School of Life Project Manager at Dubai Culture, said: “We are pleased that our libraries are an incubator for educational and interactive workshops and activities targeting different age groups and enriching their intellectual, creative and cultural knowledge. This is made more relevant given School of Life’s status as a long-term and continuous project covering a diverse set of specialised topics, which contributes to strengthening the relationship between community members and libraries as knowledge, educational and entertainment destinations.”