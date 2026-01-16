Dubai GDRFA marks 'Day of Resolve', pledges national unity

GDRFA: National cohesion remains the strongest shield against threats
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said the UAE is marking the fourth anniversary of the Day of Resolve by reflecting on a historic moment that showcased the highest values of unity and solidarity.
The event brought together the leadership and the people, demonstrating full readiness to safeguard the nation’s security and stability.
“The Day of Resolve marked a moment of national awareness, reaffirming that the cohesion of Emiratis remains the strongest line of defence against any threat,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said.
He highlighted that dedication and sacrifice are deeply ingrained in the nation’s identity under a leadership committed to protecting its people and preserving national achievements.
Lieutenant General Al Marri noted that the broadcast of the national anthem across UAE media outlets on the occasion serves as a powerful symbol of unity, renewing the pledge of loyalty and reinforcing the message that the nation’s identity and cohesion have always been — and will continue to be — a strong shield against threats to security.
In line with this vision, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai continues to play an active role within the wider state framework, contributing to social stability and strengthening the comprehensive security system.
The department’s work extends beyond service delivery, focusing on building a cohesive and secure environment through preparedness, proactivity, and innovation, while providing services with compassion and responsibility.
“This approach reflects public trust in national institutions and strengthens the bond between leadership and community,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said. Marking the Day of Resolve, he reaffirmed GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to advancing this national journey, in line with the UAE’s strategic direction, while reinforcing the values of unity, solidarity, and teamwork.
“The same resolve that united the nation in the past continues to guide our efforts today, building a safe and prosperous country capable of turning challenges into opportunities and reinforcing its position as a global model for stability, development, and future readiness,” he added.
