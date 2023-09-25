Dubai: In the early hours of Monday, at 4:06 AM, the Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak in the Sports City district.
Responding swiftly, the Al Barsha Fire Station was dispatched as the primary responder.
Moderate fire
Remarkably, the Al Barsha Fire Station arrived at the scene at 4:12 AM, demonstrating an impressive response time of just six minutes. Upon arrival, it was determined that the fire had broken out in a residential tower, with the extent of the incident categorised as moderate.
In light of this assessment, additional support was requested from the Dubai Investments Fire Station and the Jebel Ali Fire Center.
Specialidsed teams promptly initiated evacuation and firefighting efforts to combat the blaze.
At 5:23 AM, a communication from the field commander conveyed that the situation was under control, and essential operations were underway to contain the incident.
Extinguished
By 6:38 AM, the field commander reported that the incident had been successfully extinguished, with no reported injuries.
Subsequently, preparations were made to hand over the site to the appropriate authorities after the conclusion of cooling operations.
More details to follow.