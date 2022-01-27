Dubai: Eight people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in 11 separate road accidents in Dubai that were caused due to motorists suddenly stopping in the middle of the road to sort out technical glitches in their vehicles, Dubai Police officials said.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, warned drivers against stopping in the middle of the road due to minor accidents or other trivial reasons. He said that last year, eight people died and 21 were injured in traffic accidents as drivers stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road. Statistics also revealed that 24 vehicles were damaged in these accidents.
The fine for suddenly stopping a vehicle in the middle of the road is Dh1,000 and six traffic points.
“Drivers shouldn’t stop in the middle of the road as this can cause accidents, resulting in deaths and damages to vehicles. Last year, we recorded 11,565 such offences,” he said in a statement.
“It is important that drivers act swiftly when their vehicles break down all of a sudden. They are highly advised to follow the safety steps and use hazard lights, move their vehicles to the hard shoulder and watch out for oncoming vehicles in order to avoid any collision,” he added.
He further said that if a driver is unable to move his or her vehicle to the hard shoulder, then he or she should switch the hazard lights on, place the warning triangle at an appropriate distance from vehicles approaching from behind, step out of the car, head to the side road and call the police.