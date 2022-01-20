Dubai: One woman was killed and 12 others sustained injuries in separate traffic accidents in Dubai, a Dubai Police official said today.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department in Dubai Police, said that reckless driving was the reason behind these accidents.
“The woman was run-over on Al Khail Road on Wednesday night while crossing the road at a non-designated place,” said Brig Al Mazroui. Ten people sustained minor injuries in another accident involving a bus and another vehicle in the new tunnel at Al Karama.
In a third incident involving two vehicles on Umm Suqiem Road, in front of Dubai Hills, two people were injured. Initial reports revealed that the vehicles were not following lane driving and met with an accident that resulted in the injuries, Brig. Al Mazroui added. Both the injured persons were transferred to hospital for treatment.
Brig. Al Mazroui urged drivers to follow traffic instructions at all times and adhere to speed limits.
“Drivers should always maintain a safe distance between vehicles, use indicators and should not be distracted while driving. Also, don’t stop the car in the middle of the road in case of minor accidents,” he said in a statement.