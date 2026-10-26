Café urges delivery platforms to strengthen safeguards against fabricated complaints
Dubai: A spilled drink, a takeaway bag covered in a sticky mess and several overturned cups. At first glance, the photograph submitted by a customer to a Dubai café appeared to show a food delivery gone badly wrong.
But a closer look revealed something unusual. The customer had ordered boba, yet the photograph showed what appeared to be sago instead. The writing on the cup sleeves did not match the café's branding, while the cups and lids looked different from those used by the business.
The café, Taho Avenue, located in Al Muraqqabat, Deira, said the photograph had been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and submitted as part of a food delivery refund complaint.
In an Instagram post that has since been deleted from the café's account, Taho Avenue explained why the photograph immediately raised concerns. "The texts and characters on the cup sleeves don't match those on our actual sleeves," the café stated.
It also pointed out that the customer had ordered boba, but the image appeared to show sago, a starch-based ingredient commonly used in Asian desserts and drinks.
The café questioned how the drinks could have spilled in the manner shown, given the way its takeaway orders are packed. "We secure our cups with adhesive tape, so how can this happen? If you've ordered from us online, you'll know," it added.
The business also shared photographs of its actual cups, lids and branded sleeves, allowing customers to compare them with the image submitted in the complaint.
Beyond the incident, Taho Avenue raised concerns about the financial impact of refund claims on small food businesses, particularly those relying on third-party delivery platforms.
"Delivery platforms already take 32–45 per cent of our sales in commissions and charges. Refund deductions leave us with almost nothing, while salaries, rent, food costs, and other expenses customers don't see still need to be paid."
The café stressed that it takes genuine customer complaints seriously but urged customers to be honest when reporting problems with their orders. "We take genuine complaints seriously. All we ask is the same honesty in return."
The business also appealed to Talabat and other food delivery platforms to strengthen protections for restaurant partners against fraudulent complaints.
When contacted by Gulf News via Instagram, Taho Avenue said it had shared the incident to raise awareness and discourage similar behaviour, but did not wish to comment further.
The café also confirmed that Talabat had listened to its concerns and was working to resolve the matter.
"Talabat has since reached out to resolve the matter, and we'd like to focus on moving forward and serving our customers," the café told Gulf News in an Instagram message.
Gulf News has reached out to Talabat and other food delivery platforms to ask how they detect AI-generated images in refund claims and protect restaurant partners from fraudulent complaints. Responses are awaited.