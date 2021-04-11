Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced plans for a massive cleanup operation during Ramadan.
“As part of Ramadan preparations, Dubai Municipality launched its plan for waste management and cleaning monitoring around the clock in all areas of the Emirate and its beaches, in addition to inspection campaigns and awareness programs, to keep Dubai happy and sustainable,” the civic body tweeted.
As many as 3000 workers will be following up on cleaning for round-the-clock waste management across the roads and streets while 162 supervisory employees will be assigned to monitor the operations.
The municipality’s Waste Management Department will also deploy 20 additional waste storage facilities and 25 additional cleaning machines and equipment.
The civic body always encourages residents to minimise waste generation during Ramadan. Residents are urged to be extra cautious to avoid food wastage during iftar and suhoor.