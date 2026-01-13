GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Airports, Salik sign 10-year deal for E-Wallet payment solution

Fees will be deducted from a driver's existing Salik account upon exiting the airport

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
The agreement expands Salik’s smart mobility network and boosts revenue streams beyond tolling.
The agreement expands Salik’s smart mobility network and boosts revenue streams beyond tolling.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is to introduce a ticketless parking payment system across all terminals later this month following a 10-year agreement signed between Dubai Airports and Salik.

The partnership, witnessed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, will allow motorists to pay for parking via the Salik E-Wallet. Starting 22 January 2026, the technology will be deployed across 7,400 parking spaces at Terminals 1, 2, 3, and the Cargo Mega Terminal.

Under the new arrangement, the toll-gate operator will integrate its digital payment system with existing car park management infrastructure. The move is designed to eliminate the need for physical tickets or manual payments at kiosks, as fees will be automatically deducted from a driver's existing Salik account upon exiting the airport.

Faster exit for passengers

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, noted that the car park is often the "first and last touchpoint" for passengers and that the transition to digital payments is aimed at reducing queues at terminal exits.

"Our collaboration with Salik introduces a fast, reliable and widely adopted digital payment option that simplifies parking," Mr Griffiths said. He added that with over 4.7 million vehicles in the UAE already linked to Salik, the system provides a familiar solution for a significant portion of the airport’s visitors.

Record traffic at Dubai International Airport

The move comes as Dubai International continues to see record-breaking passenger volumes. The airport recently reported its busiest quarter in 65 years, handling 24.2 million guests in the third quarter of 2025 alone. Total traffic for the first nine months of last year reached 70.1 million.

For Salik, the exclusive toll-gate operator in the emirate, the deal represents a significant diversification of its revenue streams beyond road tolls. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said the agreement aligns with a broader strategy to expand the company’s role in smart mobility and sustainable infrastructure.

While the E-Wallet will become a primary payment method, Dubai Airports confirmed that multiple payment channels will remain available to ensure all visitors can access the facilities.

