Abu Dhabi: Motorists must ensure they are well-rested in order to avoid accidents that can occur due to drowsiness, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned.
In the event that they feel fatigued when behind the wheel, motorists can even stop on the right hard shoulder to rest, police said.
Fatigue during Ramadan
Abu Dhabi Police issued the alert on their social media platforms as part of their campaign to ensure safe-driving practises during Ramadan. They cautioned that lack of adequate sleep among some individuals who are fasting can put them at risk of serious accidents, leading to injuries and even deaths. While abstaining from food and drink during the fasting hours, motorists can feel fatigued and this can reduce their ability to pay attention to the road.
“During Ramadan, staying up late for hours and waking up early in the morning becomes a habit for many people. This causes a feeling of tiredness and drowsiness while driving. Never drive while you are feeling drowsy because you can endanger your life and the lives of others,” police said in an awareness video shared on social media platforms.
Safety tips:
The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate also issued the following safety guidelines for motorists:
— Make sure you get enough sleep. Don’t drive when you feel tired or drowsy.
— Stop at a safe place when you feel drowsy and take a short nap or make stop on the right hard shoulder.
— Don’t drive for long periods of time.
— Remember, falling asleep while driving, even for a moment, can cost you your life.