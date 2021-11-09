Ajman: A new classic vehicle licensing service has been launched by Ajman Police.
The service, which caters to vehicles that are over 30 years of age, will check if they meet the licensing requirements after due inspection.
Colonel Sultan Khalifa Abu Muhair, head of the Vehicle and Driving Licence Department, said the launch of the classic vehicle licensing service came as part of Ajman Police’s efforts to cater to classic car enthusiasts who can get their vintage cars officially licensed and approved, while maintaining their aesthetics.
He said the classic vehicle permit is given to vehicles that are over 30 years old and are left-hand drive. Right-hand drive vehicles or those whose steering has been converted will not be licensed.
The cars are classified into two types as determined by a technical examination. The first includes classic vehicles that are licensed to be used on the public road and are subject to special testing with valid insurance. The second type includes classic vehicles that are licensed for display.
The classic car permits are valid for a period of one year, whether they are to be displayed or used on the road, he added.