Apart from the fine, a motorist will also be slapped with four traffic black points for not wearing a seat belt and each passenger will be fined Dh400 for failing to buckle up. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives
Abu Dhabi: A Dh400 fine will be imposed on any motorist found driving without fastening the seat belt, Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned.

The motorist will also be slapped with four traffic black points. In addition, Dh400 fines will be imposed on every passenger who is not buckled up in a moving vehicle.

The fines for not wearing the seat belt are stipulated in Article 51 of the UAE Traffic Law, which is designed to ensure the safety of all road users, and to prevent injuries and fatalities from road accidents.

The warning comes as families take time off amid school vacations in the UAE. For every child aged up to four years, UAE’s traffic regulations stipulate age-appropriate car seats for their safety.