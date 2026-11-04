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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out - did luck favour you?

Lucky Day Draw No. 261104 sees several participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261104
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 261104

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 261104, the winning numbers in the Days section were 10, 14, 24, 7, 30, and 19, while 2 was announced as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BA2522009, AH0665287, and AS1737243.

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Next draw on November 7

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Saturday, November 7, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly live draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

More details to follow.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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