Dh30m UAE Lottery: Lucky this time? Check your ticket as winning numbers are revealed

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260923, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 17, 8, 1, 15, 26, while 9 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, September 26, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.