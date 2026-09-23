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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Lucky this time? Check your ticket as winning numbers are revealed

Lucky Day Draw No. 260923 sees multiple participants take home cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260923
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260923

Dubai: Several participants have won cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260923, the winning numbers in the Days section were 16, 17, 8, 1, 15, 26, while 9 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

Meanwhile, three participants have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CK6185456, CP6696880, and CQ710132.

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Next draw on September 26

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw! The excitement doesn't end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added, "The next winning story could be yours."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, September 26, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

More details to follow.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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The UAE Lottery

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