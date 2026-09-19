Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you match the winning numbers? Check results

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260919, the winning numbers in the Days section were 25, 26, 30, 24, 3, and 18, while 12 was selected as the winning number in the Months section.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 23, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly live programme. Participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight’s draw! The excitement does not end here,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.