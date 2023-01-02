Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket draw, based in Abu Dhabi, has announced a Dh23million prize in its first promotion of this year. Throughout the month of January, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with Dh23 million on February 3, it was announced on Monday.
Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week.
In addition to the grand prize, a second prize of Dh1 million will be announced, as well as a third prize of Dh100,000, fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.
Winners all
Additionally, customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Range Rover on February 3. The cost of one Dream Car ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.
Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.
Big Ticket fans can catch the live draw in person by attending the free outdoor event held next to the Arrivals Hall at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30pm, or by logging onto Big Ticket’s official YouTube or new Facebook page.