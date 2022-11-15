Fujairah: An Indian waiter in Fujairah has won Dh1 million in the first weekly e-draw being held throughout November by Abu Dhabi-based Big Ticket.
Magesh Atham has been living in the UAE for the past six years and works as a hotel employee in Fujairah. After hearing about Big Ticket through a friend, Atham decided to start purchasing tickets and has been doing so with a group of over 10 people for the past two years.
On November 10, Atham received a call that the free ticket he had received when taking advantage of Big Ticket’s “buy two, get one free” on-going offer was the winning ticket.
Magesh has vowed to continue purchasing Big Tickets, hoping that he will win again.
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of November are automatically entered into a weekly electronic draw that will see one winner take home the Dh1 million cash prize every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh30 million grand prize on December 3.
Until November 30, purchases can be made online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.